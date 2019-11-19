Navi Mumbai: 21-year-old arrested for impregnating minor sister in Panvel

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The Panvel City police recently arrested a 21-year-old Panvel resident for allegedly impregnating his 16-year-old sister.

The girl, who studies in college, felt sick on Saturday, so her father took her to the state-run Cama Hospital at Dhobhitalao, a Times of India report read.

"After an examination, the doctor revealed that the girl was two months pregnant," assistant police inspector Raju Pachorkar was quoted as saying in the report.

He said the girl's parents were shocked when she told them that she had been sexually abused by her brother in August.

Pachorkar said the doctor reported the matter to the Azad Maidan police station.

The report said that a case of rape was filed against the brother and it was transferred to the Panvel City police station on Sunday, as the girl said the sexual assault had happened in Panvel.

Police said the girl also has a 25-year-old brother who lives separately and her mother has been living with a sickness. They added that the father is usually busy working or taking care of his wife.

The accused has been booked for rape under the POCSO Act.

