Navi Mumbai: 82 residents of destitute home test COVID-19 positive

About 82 residents of Prem Daan, a home for the destitute in Navi Mumbai run by Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity, tested positive for Coronavirus.

All those who tested positive have been put under quarantine and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has deputed a medical team at the destitute home to monitor the health of the patients.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, these cases came to light after an antigen test camp was organised by a former MLA along with local BJP leaders. According to the report, two nuns and some employees have also tested positive, apart from the residents of the destitute home.

“All those who have tested positive are asymptomatic and have been quarantined. NMMC is taking good care of everyone,” an official of the destitute home was quoted as saying.

The antigen tests were conducted on 149 residents after some of them were found to be sick.

“An NMMC medical team has been deputed on a 24-hour basis at the centre. Patients have been divided into three wards. Oxygen levels are being monitored after every two hours and oxygen cylinders have been kept on standby at the facility itself,” Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar was quoted as saying.

Navi Mumbai has recorded 26,431 COVID-19 cases. Currently, 3,486 people are undergoing treatment and the recovery rate is 85 per cent.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 cases crossed the 8-lakh-mark with deaths bouncing back to the 300-plus mark, health officials said here on Tuesday.

At 15,765 new cases, down from the peak of 16,867, the state's total cases increased from 792,541 to 808,306 now, and with 320 more fatalities, the death toll went up from 24,583 to 24,903 - both highest in the country.

There was one death roughly every 5 minutes and 657 new cases added every hour to the state's tally, with the load of deaths and cases gradually shifting to non-metro areas.

The state recovery rate decreased from 72.37 per cent to 72.32 per cent, while the current mortality (death) rate stood at 3.08 per cent on Tuesday.

Against this, 10,978 fully recovered patients returned home, taking the total number of discharged patients from 573,559 to 584,537 till date - considerably higher than the 198,523 active cases currently in the state.

