Navi Mumbai: Boy dies after school gate crashes on him

As cops book school contractor and NMMC officials, family of victim seeks case against hospital as well, alleging it refused to start treatment until deposit was paid



The gate that fell on Saurabh Chaudhary (inset below)

A routine vacation activity turned tragic last morning after a 12-year-old boy died in a freak mishap in Koparkhairne, while playing cricket with his friends on the premises of an under-construction NMMC school building.

Saurabh Chaudhary was trying to close the gate of the premises when it broke off its hinges and collapsed on him. A 13-year-old, Nilesh Devre, injured his leg in the incident.

The Koparkhairne police have registered a case against the contractor of the school and NMMC officials. The deceased's family members have submitted an application to the police, saying that Fortis hospital's name be included in the FIR, alleging hospital authorities wasted time and didn't provide treatment to their boy for want of money.

The school has been under construction for the last eight years, with crores spent on it.



Nilesh Devre has injured his leg

What happened

The incident happened early on in the day on the premises, which is used by many from the locality to park their vehicles. Yesterday, when the children were playing, an autorickshaw driver, who had parked his three-wheeler there, took it out but didn't close the gate while leaving.

Saurabh's uncle Dilip said, "Saurabh and three others were trying to close it when it started falling on them. The others were able to run away, but Saurabh couldn't as he was in the middle."

"We'd first taken him to Lifeline hospital, where we were told to go to a government hospital. After an hour's delay, the latter told us to go to Fortis hospital, where the staff said they would check Saurabh and give a bed only after we deposited Rs 85,000. They wasted 40 minutes."

Saurabh's father Sunil, who has a tailoring business in Bonkode village and earns Rs 10,000 a month, said, "From where would have I brought Rs 85,000? I just wanted to save my boy, but no one helped me..."

In defence

Fortis hospital, however, has refuted the family's allegations. In an official statement, it said, "A 12-year-old male was brought in a critical state to our emergency department at 11 am... He was pulseless upon arrival. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation was immediately initiated. An ECG was recorded, which showed a flatline. Despite [our] best efforts, the patient could not be revived and was declared dead at 11.14 am. As per protocol, when a patient is rushed into the ER, lifesaving treatment is provided without waiting for financial clearances. Hence, these allegations are untrue."

NMMC Commissioner Dr N Ramaswami said, "When I took charge as commissioner, I'd ordered completion of the construction. I don't know why it was delayed. The building is completed now... I have asked our engineer to inquire in the matter; we will take action against those responsible."

