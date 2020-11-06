Navi Mumbai: Conman builds 24 homebuyers' dreams on empty plot of land

A 53-year-old man promised affordable flats to dozens of homebuyers and even took advance from each of them after showing just an empty plot in Raigad district. The people realised they were conned after seeing no signs of construction for years. Navi Mumbai police's Crime Branch arrested the alleged conman on Wednesday, following complaints from the buyers.

Santosh Kumar Jayprakash Singh, the accused, collected Rs 67.10 lakh from at least 24 people after showing them a sample of the flats he claimed he would be building on the site at Talegaon Wadi in Khalapur, according to the police.

Complex with 13 wings

According to the complaints, Singh posed as a developer and had even set up an office in Panvel. "He had assured a complex with 13 wings, sprawling over 8,903 sq meters. He told the investors that the construction of the building will begin in January 2014 and possession of the flats will be given in December 2016," said an investor on condition of anonymity.

Till 2016, Singh allegedly duped 24 investors. One of the investors, who works in the Income Tax department, stated in his complaint that in 2014 he paid Rs 7 lakh for a 2 BHK, which was eventually going to cost Rs 19.89 lakh. When he went to the site some months later, no construction work had started, he added. "When I questioned Santosh Kumar about it, he said there were some issues that would be resolved and construction would be completed before December 2016."

When the project never kicked-off, the investors chased Singh several times between 2018 and 2019. Once they realised that they had been conned, they lodged a complaint at the Panvel City police station in August 2020.

Crime Branch Unit 2, which had been tracing Singh since August, arrested him on Wednesday and a court has sent him to police custody till Friday, November 6. "Till now, 24 complaints have been registered. We are appealing to the public to come forward and contact the Crime Branch if they too have been cheated by Singh or his associates," an officer said.

