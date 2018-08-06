Navi Mumbai: Cops detain youths for entering Pandavkada Falls despite ban

national

This year, officers have ensured strong bandobast at the waterfall and haven't been allowing people in

Kharghar cops catch people for venturing close to the waterfall

The Kharghar police on Saturday booked eight youths belonging to two different groups under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for dodging bandobast to enter Pandavkada Falls. The spot that sees a horde of visitors every monsoon poses a risk due to slippery slopes and has witnessed a number of mishaps as well as deaths. Hence, this year, officers have ensured strong bandobast at the waterfall and haven't been allowing people in.

According to the police, despite personnel asking them to leave the place, the groups did not listen and started arguing with them; some of the youths were drunk, said the police, adding that the eight, residents of Koparkhairane and Nerul, were then taken to the police station and booked. Pandavkada Falls at a height of 107 metres is close to Mumbai and a popular weekend getaway during the rainy season. But the increasing crowd ever year has also led to a rise in the number of accidents. To curb such incidents, since 2016, the forest department and Kharghar police have started keeping bandobast at the spot during monsoon.

Senior inspector Pradip Tidar said, "Entry to the waterfalls is banned during monsoon... We have put up boards warning the same, and yet, people ignore them and risk their lives. Hence, this time, we booked those who didn't listen to the orders. Our five-member team patrols the area round the clock."

