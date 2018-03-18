Navi Mumbai: Cops raise stink hours before launch of pedestrian-controlled signals

Pedestrian-controlled signals in Navi Mumbai put on hold within hours of launch as cops raise stink



The Bharat Bijalee signal on Thane Belapur road, Airoli

The Navi Mumbai Municipal corporation (NMMC) has put a pedestrian-controlled signal facility on hold within 24 hours of launching it. The civic body, had on an experimental basis, selected seven traffic signals where pedestrians could press the signal button to halt vehicular movement. But, after the traffic department questioned the possible chaos and misuse by the pedestrians at the crucial junctions, the NMMC has decided not to go ahead with the initiative.

On March 14, NMMC had launched seven pedestrian signals — Mukand Company junction, Bharat Bijlee junction, Purushottam Khedekar Chowk and Swami Samarth Chowk in Airoli; D-mart junction and Swami Vivekanand junction in Kopar Khairane and Rabale junction. The facility was stopped on March 15.

But, as soon as the initiative was launched, the traffic department of Navi Mumbai Police raised red flags about the facility. "Though it's an international practise (pedestrian-controlled signal), we need to sensitise people on its right usage. All the junctions that were selected see huge vehicular movement," said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

When asked about this development, NMMC Commissioner Ramaswamy N said, "I was told that the traffic police had some issues regarding misuse by people. We will launch a campaign regarding proper usage of the facility if necessary. Technically, there is no issue with launching the facility."

Also Read: Traffic Police's Solution To Mumbai's Jams, Errant Motorists: Portable Signals

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates