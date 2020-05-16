Navi Mumbai cops' transporters' list to ease lockdown travel

As the number of stranded people and migrants wanting to travel increases, Navi Mumbai police has released a list of auto/taxi drivers and private car owners for intercity travel and of travel companies and private bus operators for interdistrict and interstate travel.

For the latter two categories, travellers will be required to have valid e-passes.

Migrants who have managed to secure a seat on the Shramik Special are struggling to reach stations that may be far away. Phase four of the Coronavirus-caused lockdown will not see public transport coming to life.

In one such incident reported by mid-day, a 45-year-old Bhayandar resident who died while running and walking 30 kilometres to reach Vasai station to board a Shramik Special.

The Navi Mumbai police's list, posted on their official Facebook page, is expected to make things slightly easy. People may also call on the helpline number (77383 93839) to request transporters' contacts.

All vehicles will be thoroughly sanitised. "We don't want everyone to just jump on the vehicles. This will be only for people who are stranded or have apt reasons for travel," said a senior police officer. "We have told the transporters to charge reasonable fares. We will deal with people trying to make easy money."

"During lockdown 2.0, we had arranged some vehicles to address medical emergencies or hospital visits. A helpline number was also released for the same. Many migrants or stranded people want to go back to their hometowns, we are trying to ease their suffering," said Rajkumar Vhatkar, joint commissioner of Navi Mumbai police.

"We have released details of 243 auto/taxi drivers or those with private cars, which can ply within the city. And we have released contact numbers of travel companies and private buses. Travellers can contact them in advance," Vhatkar added.

