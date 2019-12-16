Navi Mumbai Crime: Woman falls off train during chain-snatching bid

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 53-year-old woman lost her balance and fell of a moving train after a thief snatched her gold mangalsutra early Sunday. The woman, Suvarna Mahadik, who was travelling with her husband in the Tutari Express, that plys from Vaibhavadi to Dadar, and was standing near the door when the incident happened, The Times of India reported.

A commuter who saw Mahadik falling on to the tracks and screaming for help, alerted other passengers after which her husband pulled the chains of the train and informed the Panvel Railway Police force (RPF).

The on-duty RPF personnel found Mahadik in a semi-conscious state on the tracks. She had sustained minor bruises on her limbs and was taken to MGM Hospital in Kamothe for further treatment. An FIR has been registered against the chain-snatcher.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates