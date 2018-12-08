Navi Mumbai Crime Branch files two charge sheets against serial child rapist

crime

The charge sheet in the Koparkhairane case contained 390 pages and had 22 witness statements, a DNA report copy and CCTV footage attached to it

Serial child rapist Rehan Qureshi after his arrest. File pic

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday submitted two charge sheets in two cases against serial child rapist and paedophile Rehan Qureshi, 34, in the Thane Sessions Court. One of the cases was registered under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 4, 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Koparkhairane police station in 2017, and the other was registered at Nerul police station this year under Section 363 of IPC and 8 of the POCSO Act.

The charge sheet in the Koparkhairane case contained 390 pages and had 22 witness statements, a DNA report copy and CCTV footage attached to it. The charge sheet in the Nerul case contained 190 pages and the statements of 15 witnesses, a DNA report copy and CCTV footage.

While talking to mid-day, DCP (Crime) Navi Mumbai, Tushar Doshi said, "We have submitted the charge sheets in the Thane Sessions Court. We have strong evidence against the accused which will help us during the trial." There are a total of 21 cases registered against Qureshi in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Thane (Rural) and Mumbai. Police will file the remaining charge sheets before January 15. After that the accused will be handed over to Thane police.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates