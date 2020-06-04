Navi Mumbai Crime: Civil contractor shot dead in Rabale

This picture has been used for representational purposes

A civil contractor and supplier was shot dead in broad daylight by three bike-borne assailants in Rabale on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Pravin Tayde died on the spot after the assailants shot at his head.

Tayde was riding his two-wheeler with his associate when one of the assailants, kicked the vehicle, causing him to fall on the road, after which the latter shot him and fled the spot with his accomplices.

Primary investigations reveal that Tayde had a dispute with some builders and suppliers in Ghansoli. The police suspect that the dispute is the reason behind the murder.

