Navi Mumbai Crime: Nerul cops to check if decomposed body found is of missing teen

Yesterday, officers found a decomposed male body, recovered from Vashi creek, wearing the same uniform Mihir had on when he went missing

Mihir Mishra

The Nerul police are searching for 16-year-old Antop Hill resident Mihir Mishra, a student of Nerul-based Apeejay School, who has been missing since Thursday. Yesterday, officers found a decomposed male body, recovered from Vashi creek, wearing the same uniform Mihir had on when he went missing. They have sent samples for DNA testing to ascertain if it's indeed the teen.

A worrying message

According to the police, the victim's father, Upakaranad, an income tax inspector, had registered a missing complaint on Thursday night. "His father lodged the complaint after he got a message from Mihir's phone that read 'U all take care, I will not bother u again'. They'd had an altercation that morning before he left for school; in the afternoon, the message was sent and the phone switched off.

His parents searched for him at his friends' places, but in vain. Their family friends, too, posted messages for the boy on social media, but there was no response," said an officer, Last afternoon, the Vashi police got a call from local fishermen about a body floating in the creek.

Officerspeak

ACP Amol Zende said, "We have uploaded his photographs on several social media groups and have two teams searching for him. His last location was in Nerul near the school. We have contacted all his friends, but they don't know where he went after school. It is not yet clear whether the body is of the same boy. We have sent samples for a DNA test."

