Navi Mumbai Crime: Woman's body stuffed in a metal trunk washes ashore at Vashi

In a case similar to the murder of police officer Ashwini Bidre, the body of a woman was recovered from a metal trunk washed ashore near Vashi gaon on Wednesday morning. The Vashi police have also recovered some jewellery and a number of clothes from the trunk, which had been stuffed in along with the body. Following a post-mortem, it has been revealed that the woman was strangulated about two days ago.

The police have registered a murder case against the unknown accused. According to police sources, on spotting the trunk near the Vashi creek, a resident informed the police about it, as a foul smell was emanating from it. Senior inspector Ajay Landage along with a team reached the spot and recovered the body.



Police sources said the woman was wearing two black bangles and a necklace made of red and black beads. Doctors told the police that she might have been strangulated with a scarf. Speaking to mid-day, Landage said, "We found a black apron, a white towel and about 15 clothes in the trunk. As we have received the primary post-mortem report, a case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the woman."

