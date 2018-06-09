Navi Mumbai: DRI seizes remotely piloted aircraft/drones at Nhava Sheva

The total seizure value is estimated to be around Rs.14.11 Lakhs, DRI officials said

Representational Image

Acting on a specific intelligence, officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Nhava Sheva Regional Unit, have seizured a number of Remotely Piloted Aircraft, more popularly known as Drones.

These Drones were attempted to be smuggled into the country by cleverly concealing them in a consignment of Children Toys and being imported via Raigad, when the DRI officials found the consignement and seized them. The total seizure value is estimated to be around Rs.14.11 Lakhs, DRI officials said.

As per officials, drones are banned after a notification dated 27 July 2016 issued by Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has made the import of drones 'Restricted' from a policy angle and requires prior clearance from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and an import license from DGFT.

Officials said in a city like Mumbai, which has several tactical and military installations like Indian Navy, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Oil Refineries and an International Airport, seizure of drones is alarming. And the DRI officials were further probing the case.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates