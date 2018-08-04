Navi Mumbai: Electrical insulator falls, 52-year-old woman seriously hurt

national

Residents blamed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, which has built a joggers' track next to power towers

Mrunal Mahadik was jogging when part of an electrical insulator fell on her head

A 52-year-old woman was seriously injured when an electrical insulator from a power tower broke, and part of it fell on her head. Residents blamed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, which has built a joggers' track next to power towers.

The incident happened in sector 5 of Airoli on Thursday around 8 pm when Mrunal Mahadik was jogging. Locals said suddenly there was a blast and part of the electrical insulator broke and hit her head. She was admitted to Fortis Hospital. A resident, Samir Patil said, "According to experts, there shouldn't be anything under these high voltage electricity towers. But NMMC has built a garden and joggers' track right under them to stop encroachment."

Anil Mahadik, Mrunal's husband, who is an electrician said, "She had recently started jogging. Yesterday it was raining, but she didn't want to miss her routine. Doctors said her brain is not responding. One operation has been performed in the morning but she is still not stable."

An MSEB official said, "We have sent several letters to NMMC to block the area near the electricity towers and close the garden, but still they haven't taken any steps." The NMMC PRO was unavailable for comment.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates