Navi Mumbai: Four drown in Pandavkada waterfall in Kharghar

The Navi Mumbai police have recovered bodies of two girls identified as Aarti Nair and Neha Jain

Rescue operations to search people who drowned in Pandavkada waterfall.

As many as four people drowned in Pandavkada waterfall, in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai on Saturday. A group of nine had come for a picnic at a natural waterfall besides Pandavkada. The Navi Mumbai police have recovered bodies of two girls who were identified as Aarti Nair and Neha Jain.

Pandavkada remains closed for tourists during monsoon with forest officers prohibiting revellers going near the waterfall due to risks involved. However, they can enjoy within certain boundaries.

DCP Ashok Dudhe said, "Rescue operations are on and we are requesting people to not visit any waterfall in this heavy monsoon."

