Search

Navi Mumbai: Gas leak on road in Vashi

Updated: 31 December, 2020 14:48 IST | Anurag Kamble | Navi Mumbai

The fire brigade controlled the leakage but it causes traffic congestion in the area.

Photo for representation purpose
Photo for representation purpose

A gas leakage was reported from Sector 9 in Vashi, Navi Mumbai on Thursday, fire brigade officials said.

The Navi Mumbai fire brigade controlled the leakage.

 As the leakage was on the main road, traffic congestion was observed in the area.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 31 December, 2020 14:35 IST

Tags

navi mumbaivashi

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK