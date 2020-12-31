Navi Mumbai: Gas leak on road in Vashi

A gas leakage was reported from Sector 9 in Vashi, Navi Mumbai on Thursday, fire brigade officials said.

The Navi Mumbai fire brigade controlled the leakage.

As the leakage was on the main road, traffic congestion was observed in the area.

