Navi Mumbai: Man murders brother's wife and son over old grudge

An unemployed man from Kamothe allegedly murdered his brother's wife and her two-year-old son in revenge. The Kamothe police have arrested the accused. The police said Suresh Chavan first attempted to rape Jayshree and when she retaliated, he killed her and her son.

According to the police, Suresh and his brother Yogesh always fought over the former being jobless. According to the Kamothe police, Yogesh reached his house in Ekdant society in the evening after work. He collapsed in shock when he saw his son Avinash and wife Jayashri, 22, lying dead on the floor. A few months ago, Yogesh had told Suresh to leave his house and forcibly threw all of his belongings out of the house. Ever since, Suresh had been holding a grudge and finally decided to kill his brother's wife and son.

On Monday night, Suresh came home and found Jayshree and Avinash alone at home. After smothering the two to death, he sat next to their bodies. Around 11.30pm, when Yogesh returned home, he found the house locked from inside. He knocked several times, but there was no response. He then called the police. When they broke down the door, they found Jayshree and Avinash dead, and Suresh sitting next to them. Police have booked Suresh for the murders. Police inspector Madhukar Bhate said, "We have arrested him and are investigating the matter further."

