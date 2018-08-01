Navi Mumbai: One held in Maratha protester death case

Crime branch on the hunt for six others who allegedly killed 19-year-old Rohan Todkar during the agitation

The photo of Rohan Todkar being beaten up with the help of which one was held

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested one and is searching for six others for allegedly beating 19-year-old Koparkhairane resident Rohan Todkar to death, all based on the footwear seen in a photo of the youth being kicked and trampled on.

Todkar was part of the Maratha morcha on July 25. While protesting, he had been caught by some villagers from the area and beaten up badly, after which he'd succumbed to his injuries in JJ Hospital last Thursday. Other agitators, who were part of the morcha with him, had then demanded that strict action be taken against the culprits.

Crime branch officers found a photo sent to other protesters, which showed a group of men kicking and stepping on Todkar, challenging the recipients to "come and rescue him if you have guts". Based on the footwear seen in the photo sent, officers arrested one culprit.

Sources said the police also saw a video of the culprits beating Todkar. DCP (crime) Tushar Doshi said, "We have arrested 25-year-old Santosh Daware. He said some Maratha protesters had thrown stones at them, damaging their cars and breaking the windows of their homes, and hence, he and his group caught hold of a few protesters and beat them up. He also said they didn't have any intention of killing anyone." Todkar's uncle Shankar Shinde said, "We are happy to hear that the police are doing their work and have arrested a culprit. Beating till death for revenge is not the answer."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates