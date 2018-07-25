Navi Mumbai: Portion of ceiling falls in Raghuleela Mall

According to officials, more than 300 people present in the mall were evacuated after the incident. Fortunately no one was injured

A portion of the ceiling of Raghuleela Mall at Vashi fell on Tuesday around 12 pm. According to officials, more than 300 people present in the mall were evacuated after the incident. Fortunately no one was injured.

Nitin Gite, senior inspector Vashi police station, said, "The incident happened around 12 pm when part of the plaster of Paris (PoP) in the dome, and some rods in it fell. There were more than 300 employees of the shops besides shoppers in the mall, who were evacuated. Repairs were already on in the mall.

The PoP was affected due to heavy rains, according to primary investigation." According to a spokesperson of the Fire Brigade, "As parts of the ceiling collapsed in small pieces, no one was injured. We got a call around 1 pm after an hour of the incident. We are investigating the matter and have closed the mall for few days."

