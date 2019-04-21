Navi Mumbai: Rabale cops rescue 3-year-old from kidnapper within a day

crime

Around 8.30 pm on Thursday, Nutan Shelar, mother of Yash Shelar, was out buying groceries at the local market when, according to the police, the accused, identified as Hemant More, a rickshaw driver, held her hand and asked to sit in his rickshaw

Representational Image

Rabale police rescued a kidnapped three-and-a-half-year-old boy in a day and arrested the accused who allegedly wanted to marry the child's mother. The accused is in police custody.

Around 8.30 pm on Thursday, Nutan Shelar, mother of Yash Shelar, was out buying groceries at the local market when, according to the police, the accused, identified as Hemant More, a rickshaw driver, held her hand and asked to sit in his rickshaw. In her police statement, she said, "I refused. He was constantly asking to leave my husband and marry him. But when I shouted at him, he took Yash and drove away."

Also Read: Infant kidnapped from Mumbai's CSMT found in Nashik

According to police, the accused and child's mother had a relationship previously but couldn't marry. After her marriage, More would constantly ask her to leave her husband. When she refused, he kidnapped her son.

Also Read: Thane Crime: 3 booked for kidnapping, assaulting, firing at man

Rabale police received a complaint from the parents at night and sent a team to More's residence to arrest him but they couldn't find him. His phone was switched off. Rabale SPI Dinkar Mohite formed a team to solve the case. PSI SD Dhanawade, while investigating, received information about the accused heading towards APMC market and then arrested him there, rescuing the boy. It seems, More planned to sell Yash to someone else.

Also Read: Mumbai: 19-year-old who kidnapped two minor girls nabbed in 12 hours

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates