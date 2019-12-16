Navi Mumbai: Seven-year-old girl electrocuted in Kalamboli CIDCO building

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A seven-year-old girl was electrocuted after stepping on a livewire fallen on the iron staircase in a KL-type two-storey CIDCO building in Sector 4E in Kalamboli on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Arya Kodag was returning from a birthday party on the second floor with her mother and brother when she stepped on the live wire at around 7.30pm, The Times of India reported.

According to the police, the Class 2 student was walking ahead of her mother and brother while descending downstairs and she stepped on the live wire. Her mother and brother were unhurt. Kodag was then rushed to MGM Hospital in Kamothe where she died of her injuries at 8.45 pm.

The girl’s father works as a driver who drives a T- permit car. Her parents did not file a complaint with the police but filed an accidental death case and sought a report from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited.

