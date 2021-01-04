Search

Navi Mumbai: Specially-abled woman attempts suicide in Vashi, saved by cops

Updated: 04 January, 2021 09:15 IST | Anurag Kamble | Navi Mumbai

The woman who was trying to jump off the terrace at Jay Jawan society at Sector 17, Vashi, was spotted by the residents of the area. They raised an alarm and called the police and the fire brigade.

Photo for representational purpose

A specially-abled woman was saved by Navi Mumbai Police and firefighters in Vashi on Sunday after she tried to jump off the terrace, said police.

She was eventually rescued by the cops and firefighters.

First Published: 04 January, 2021 08:35 IST

