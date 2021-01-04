Navi Mumbai: Specially-abled woman attempts suicide in Vashi, saved by cops

A specially-abled woman was saved by Navi Mumbai Police and firefighters in Vashi on Sunday after she tried to jump off the terrace, said police.

The woman who was trying to jump off the terrace at Jay Jawan society at Sector 17, Vashi, was spotted by the residents of the area. They raised an alarm and called the police and the fire brigade.

She was eventually rescued by the cops and firefighters.

