Navi Mumbai: Survivor claims accused DIG who molested her is also stalking her

Deputy Inspector General (Motor Transport, Pune) Nishikant More, who was accused of molesting a minor girl on her birthday party on June 5 this year, has been accused of stalking the girl. Her father has submitted a complaint at Kharghar police station in Navi Mumbai.

Whereas, More has claimed that he had accompanied his wife for a medical check-up and has called the case a misunderstanding. The Navi Mumbai police confirmed that More was at the spot with his wife and are enquiring into the matter.

The survivor's father claimed inaction on part of the Navi Mumbai police, saying, "My daughter has not been going for tuitions for two days. We have been approaching various authorities at file an FIR as Navi Mumbai police are going soft on the DIG."

According to the complaint, on December 21, the survivor's family had gone out for dinner. At 8.50 pm, the survivor, accompanied by her mother, went to a shop near her tuitions.

"My father dropped me near Shilp Chowk in Kharghar. After some time, I sensed that someone is following me and saw DIG Nishikant More. I told my mother to get out of his way and rushed inside the society and hid in the washroom. I called the police on 100 and told them about the DIG following me. They arrived within five minutes and got me out," the complaint claimed.

The survivor also called her father, who was waiting in the car outside the society, after dialling 100. "I thought they kidnapped her as he knew her class timings. I grabbed the hand of the constable who was on the driver's seat of More's police car. After some time, cops came and took him and another driver to the police station and my daughter was with them."

"The DIG was present there with his wife for her medical check-up. A copy of the report has been taken from the clinic located in the same building. CCTV footage shows no contact observed between the DIG and the survivor," said Ashok Dudhe, DCP Zone II of Navi Mumbai police. With regards to the molestation allegations, Dudhe said, "An enquiry report in the matter has been submitted to senior officials."

"Relevant pictures of the two families together have been included in the report," another officer said on condition of anonymity. "There are CCTV cameras installed inside the hospital and the cops have verified the claims. The allegations are baseless as I did not even see the girl," said More.

