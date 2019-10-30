Navi Mumbai: Threat of illegal filling at wetlands in Uran's Belpada

One of the biggest threats that Navi Mumbai and Raigad areas has been facing over time is the destruction of its wetlands. With the illegal activities going on unabated, some environmentalists found out that the Belpada wetland in Uran taluka was being filled. According to them, permissions had not been given for the work, as Belpada is a notified wetland and home to more than 50 species of migratory birds.

Speaking to mid-day, environmentalist Sunil Agarwal from Navi Mumbai said, "Three days back we were shocked to see that illegal filling activity was going on at Belpada wetland. This wetland is a notified one and is supposed to be preserved." According to environmentalists, illegal dumping of debris and filling have been major problems in Uran area and they have time and again pointed out that it was destructing the region.

"Already 8,000 acres of wetland have been destroyed in Uran and now they want to do away with the rest of it. Belpada wetland is home to more than 50 species of migratory birds. This destruction needs to be stop," added Agarwal. The environmentalists have informed the Wetland Grievance Redressal Committee about it and sent a complaint through email along with geo-tagged pictures of the location where the filling is taking place to the Konkan divisional commissioner, Navi Mumbai police commissioner, deputy conservator of forest and Mangroves Cell.

When contacted, environmentalist Stalin D, who is also a member of the Wetland Grievance Redressal Committee, said, "I have already forwarded the complaint to the officials concerned. The Navi Mumbai police commissioner and Mangroves Cell should immediately look into the same and stop the destruction of the Belpada wetland."

