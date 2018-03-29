Navi Mumbai: Train guard masturbates at college student inside train

An 18-year-old girl registered a case of molestation against a railway staffer at Vashi GRP station on Tuesday



An 18-year-old girl registered a case of molestation against a railway staffer at Vashi GRP station on Tuesday. The collegian travels from her home in Ghansoli to Panvel daily.

The Vashi GRP said, "On March 27, when she was returning from college, she boarded a train around 4 pm and got off at Ghansoli at 5 pm. As she was alighting, she heard someone whistle, and when she turned towards the sound, she saw a man masturbating inside the motorman's cabin. Shocked, the girl ran out of the station."

GRP DCP Samadhan Pawar said, "We immediately registered a molestation case. The man is a railway guard who has been identified as A K Sinha. He is absconding, but we will catch him soon. We have checked the CCTV footage, but we could not see him as he was inside the train."

