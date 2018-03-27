Navin Nischal 'killed': RK Singh writes to Smriti Irani for help to kin

The deceased was mowed down on Sunday when two car-borne assailants ran their vehicle over him and another journalist Vijay Singh

Power Minister and Arrah MP R.K. Singh on Monday wrote to Smriti Irani requesting her for financial help for the family of journalist Navin Nischal, who was allegedly killed in Bihar's Bhojpur district.

The deceased was mowed down on Sunday when two car-borne assailants ran their vehicle over him and another journalist Vijay Singh. Singh, in his letter, said 'The accused who murdered Navin Nischal have earlier been lodged in several criminal cases. I request for financial help for the family of journalist and also speedy trials in the matter'.

On March 25, two journalists were killed in Bihar's Bhojpur district Following the murder, agitating locals set the car on fire and protested by blocking Arrah-Sasaram state highway. Navin used to work for Dainik Bhaskar, a Hindi newspaper while Vijay Singh used to work for a magazine. Former village head's husband has been arrested in this matter. Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sanjay Kumar said an inquiry has been initiated into the matter to bring out the truth.

