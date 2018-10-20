Navjot Singh Sidhu, Imran Khan and other sports stars who turned to politics

cricket

Navjot Singh Sidhu has had an eventful career so far as a politician, from switching parties, to becoming a minister in Punjab. On his 55th birthday today, we take a look at other sports stars who turned to politics after retirement

Navjot singh sidhu

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu was known for hitting big sixes over the bowler's head during his playing days, after retirement from the sport, he tried his hand at commentary before taking a full-fledged dive in politics. We look at sports stars who made use of their large fan following and made a mark in politics after retiring from their respective sport.

Navjot Singh Sidhu:

The dashing Indian opener turned TV commentator, judge on a reality show and then politician. Sidhu was elected to the Lok Sabha as the member from Amritsar in 2004 on a BJP ticket. He later resigned, following his conviction for culpable homicide. After the Supreme Court stayed his conviction, he successfully contested the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, defeating his Congress rival, State Finance Minister Surinder Singla, by 77,626 votes

Sachin Tendulkar:

In April 2012, India's greatest cricketer was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the president of India, thus becoming the first active sportsperson to have been nominated. Tendulkar had begun his new innings as an MP with a detailed letter to the then Sports Minister Ajay Maken putting forward a plan to improve sporting infrastructure at the university level as well as identifying young talent in schools and colleges. He had hinted at concentrating on parliament work after retirement when he took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha

Mohammad Azharuddin: The former India captain joined the Congress in 2009. He contested the Indian general election, 2009 from Moradabad in western Uttar Pradesh, and won the elections, defeating his nearest BJP rival Kunvar Sarvesh Kumar Singh by a huge margin. Pic/AFP

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi: The late prince and former Indian captain, who led India to their first overseas Test win will go down in history as one of cricket's finest captains ever. The Nawab of Pataudi passed away in 2011.As a politician, Pataudi contested on a Congress ticket from Bhopal in 1991, and lost. He had a similar experience previously, in 1971. Back then, he suffered a defeat from Gurgaon while representing the Vishal Haryana Party.

Mohammad Kaif: He contested in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh's Phulpur constituency on a Congress ticket. Phulpur is famous in history as the seat from where Jawaharlal Nehru got elected to the Lok Sabha. Pic/AFP

Vinod Kambli:

The former batsman scored two Test double centuries before losing his way somehow, despite making numerous comebacks. His career was marred by controversies. As a politician, he contested on a Lok Bharati Party ticket from Vikhroli, Mumbai. He lost.

Imran Khan:

Pakistan's only World Cup-winning captain turned to politics immediately after retirement. He is chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Imran Khan won the 2018 elections and is currently the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Pic/AFP

Pargat Singh:

The former India hockey captain contested on a Shiromani Akali Dal ticket, from Jalandhar Cantt constituency, during the 2012 Assembly elections. He was victorious, defeating Congress' Jagbir Brar. Pic/AFP

Praveen Kumar: The Indian fast bowler joined the Samajwadi Party and vows to learn the trade ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. (Pic/ Suresh K.K.)

Baichung Bhutia:

The former India football captain contested in Lok Sabha polls on a Trinamool Congress ticket. He was candidate from Darjeeling, and aimed to work for the development of the hills and serve people with honesty.

Chetan Chauhan: One of the most courageous opening batsmen of his time, Sunil Gavaskar's former opening partner, Chetan Chauhan turned selector, manager and politician after hanging his cricketing boots. As a politician, he was elected to Parliament on a BJP ticket from Amroha in 1991 and 1998. Though he lost both elections, he continues to be actively involved in politics

Rajyavardhan Rathore: A silver medalist at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, the former shooter joined BJP in 2013 after taking voluntary retirement from the Indian Army. Pic/AFP

Manoj Prabhakar:

The former India all-rounder played 39 Tests and 130 ODIs for India. The Indian cricket Board banned him for his alleged role in the match-fixing scandal. As a politician, he contested from New Delhi in 1998 only to lose badly

Kirti Azad:

As a cricketer, Azad was part of the Indian team that won the 1983 World Cup. He played 7 Tests and 25 ODIs. His father, Bhagwat Jha Azad was Bihar's Chief Minister in 1988-89. Azad later turned out as a BJP MP from Darbhanga. He remains active in politics