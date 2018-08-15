Navjot Singh Sidhu issues warning of blacklisting companies

national

He said that the company has not done any planning regarding the works. Kuljit Singh Nagra said the sub-pipes of the sewerage were laid at Fatehgarh Sahib, whereas the main line was not laid at all

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu warned on Monday that he would blacklist companies which did not complete sewerage-related work allotted to them in the give time-frame. Besides, criminal case would also be registered against them for their alleged failure, he said. Sidhu expressed unhappiness over the performance of companies during a review meeting here in the presence of his Cabinet colleagues Vijay Inder Singla and Sunder Sham Arora, according to an official spokesperson.

"If within one month, the works (related to sewerage work) are not done according to the expectations of the people then he will go in for blacklisting the companies apart from going in for registration of the criminal case against those wasting hard earned public money," Sidhu said. He instructed departmental officials to take due action keeping in view the performance of the audit companies.

During the course of today's meeting, the MLAs of the concerned constituencies expressed unhappiness over the sewerage works being done by the various companies in their respective cities. Giving an example of his city, PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla who is MLA from Sangrur, said that people in his area were complaining regarding non-completion of work-related to sewerage. He also listed the problems of Budhlada city. He said that the company has not done any planning regarding the works. Kuljit Singh Nagra said the sub-pipes of the sewerage were laid at Fatehgarh Sahib, whereas the main line was not laid at all.

