Navjot Singh Sidhu: No one raised questions on PM Modi's unplanned Pakistan visit

national

Defending his visit, he said, "My visit was not about politics but on a warm invite from an old friend

Navjot Singh Sidhu. Pic/PTI

Slamming those who criticised him for hugging the Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said that no one had raised questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unscheduled visit to Pakistan.

Defending his visit, he said, "My visit was not about politics but on a warm invite from an old friend. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had travelled on the bus to Lahore and Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an unscheduled trip to Lahore in 2015, on his way back from an official visit to Afghanistan." During that surprise stopover, Modi had hugged then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he said. "No one is questioning Prime Minister Modi," he added.

Sidhu said his seating at the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan as Pakistan's Prime Minister in Islamabad on August 18 was changed at the last minute and he did not know who sat next to him.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever