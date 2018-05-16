Navjot Singh Sidhu: Prayers of the people got me acquitted in road rage case

Sidhu, who was convicted under section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) was acquitted under section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder)



Navjot Singh Sidhu

Former India cricketer and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu yesterday said it were the prayers of the people that got him acquitted in the 1988 road rage case. "I want to thank the people of Punjab, because of their prayers I have come out 10 feet tall," Sidhu said.

Sidhu, who was convicted under section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) was acquitted under section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). In April, the Punjab government had sought the conviction of Navjot Sidhu and also pleaded before it to uphold the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the road rage case. Soon after, the Supreme Court on April 18 reserved its judgement on the appeal filed by him.

