Navjot Singh Sidhu: Tourism to drive Punjab's economy

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Monday said tourism will be the driving force behind Punjab's economic growth and the state government was striving to ensure that tourism contribute towards 20 per cent of the northern state's GDP."

Speaking at the India Tourism Mart-2018, Sidhu, the tourism and culture minister of Punjab, said the state has a vibrant culture and dynamic people, who have traditionally opened their homes and hearts to guests from all over the globe.

Representing Punjab at the India Tourism Mart-2018, in which it is a partner state, Sidhu said it was the wholesome effort of the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to make the more than 400 participating representatives from 60 countries at the event, aware about the potential of Punjab as a tourist destination.

"Golden Temple in Punjab is the largest visited monument in India which sees a daily footfall of more than 1.25 lakh persons, which is even more than that of Taj Mahal. To explore the potential of Punjab Tourism in its full strength, the state government has to act as a catalyst by building the right infrastructure and making the right pitch in Indian and overseas market," Sidhu said at the event.

The Congress leader said as some countries like Sri Lanka, Bali, Thailand and many Indian states were reaping benefits from a thriving tourism sector, "Punjab also has the potential to make tourism the biggest employment generator for its people".

