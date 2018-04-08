Navraj Hans: Singer can't survive without being consistent

Singer Navraj Hans was asked if nepotism has worked in his favour to get an opportunity



Picture courtesy/Navraj Hans Instagram account

Singer Navraj Hans, son of iconic singer Hans Raj Hans, says coming from an influential family background makes it easy to get the first opportunity, but without consistency in performance and hard work, nobody can survive in competitive times. Navraj has grown up listening to and learning from his father, and has rubbed shoulders with many celebrated musicians.

Asked if nepotism has worked in his favour to get an opportunity, Navraj told IANS, "It is a wrong perception that people have about us on getting an easy ride in our respected fields. One cannot survive without maintaining consistency. "There are many star kids who got their first opportunity easily for the obvious reason, but could not survive in the long run because at the end of the day, hard work pays off. And since we come from an influential family, my father is a highly regarded person, people have huge expectations from me."

"We star kids are always under high expectation... Matching up to that is a responsibility that we carry," he said. Does he feel the pressure of carrying forward his father's legacy? "Look, there are two ways to deal with it -- either feel the pressure or get inspiration. I choose the latter. I never think about how to impress the world to prove my greatness as a singer and as the son of Hans Raj Hans. I idolise my father because I knew that if I follow this great man, I might become a good human being in future.

"When I started singing, I just wanted to impress my guru, my father - the great artiste that the world knows. I learnt from him, I idolised him and have tried to bring my own style. And this process will continue in my journey," added the singer. His latest song is "Mundiyan" from the Tiger Shroff-starrer "Baaghi 2". It is a recreated version of the original song "Mundian to bach ke", originally written by Channi Singh and sung by Labh Janjua.

Happy with the song's success, Navraj said: "I am really happy. I felt humbled when I received Tiger Shroff's message. He said, 'Bro, you nailed it'. I am so happy that the song worked." Navraj has also delivered some songs like "Chote chote peg" for "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", as well as the title song of "Veerey Ki Wedding".

Apart from singing, Navraj has also acted in a few Punjabi films like "Marriage Da Garriage", "Punjabian Da King" and "Canada Di Flight" to name a few. Does he want to keep acting?

Navraj said: "Well, this year I have four songs. So I was occupied at the recording studios and have gone little out of shape. Acting has a lot to do with appearance. So I am hitting the gym and with a few months, I will start working on my acting projects again."

His upcoming projects include a song titled "Rangdaari" from Sudhir Mishra's "Daas Dev". "I am also coming up with my new single. That's a very different kind of a song, not the party numbers that I have sung in these films."

