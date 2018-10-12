Navratri 2018: Garba and Dandiya programme music keeps Mumbai police on their toes

national

Complaints about noise pollution and flouting of deadline have been pouring in from Day 1 of Navratri. Citizens took to the helpline and the police's Twitter handle to register complaints. The police have urged citizens to report such incidents for stern action.

Navratri kicked off on Wednesday with dandiya and garba programmes across the city. The police have made it clear that mandals have to stop the music by 10pm. But, the rules were broken on Day 1 itself. "Calls started coming in as soon as the clock struck 10. Music played on speakers with DJs or traditional instruments have become a menace for citizens," said a senior officer.

While a majority of calls were received at the control room, citizens also used Twitter to voice their anger. Renita Pinto from Malad, tweeted, "Is there no deadline for garba?? It's just day one, and the music is blasting in my vicinity." Anjana Mistry from Prabhadevi said, "@MumbaiPolice isn't the time deadline 10pm for loud music. This is behind vijay sales opp Siddhivinayak temple prabhadevi. I hope decibels are checked too. Deafening."

Neel Shah from Tardeo vented, "@MumbaiPolice music played over loud speakers post 10pm at Tardeo near film centre". Jatin Upadhyay wrote, "@MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice full volume speaker on at golibar road sant gora kumbhar marg ac saibaba mandir behind jaydeep bldg. Ghatkopar (W)".

Mumbai Police PRO, DCP Manjunath Shinge, he said, "We received many complaints and our teams immediately went to stop the music. We have asked local cops to keep on patrolling and to make sure dandiya music is played within permissible time limits. Citizens are encouraged to call us if timings are flouted."

