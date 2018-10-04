Navratri 2018: Top 10 popular traditional Garba songs to shake a leg to

navratri

Navratri is festival of worshipping the nine forms of Maa Durga. Across the country, Navratri is celebrated for nine days and nights with passion and jubilation. During this festival, people worship the goddess Durga with folk dances (Garba and dandiya) and fasting.

Navratri is the longest dance festival in the world for Gujaratis. They worship Maa Durga in the form of rhythmic dances around the idol for nine nights and it is the perfect timing for all to come together and celebrate their love for this festival.

Each night during Navratri festival has its own significance in terms of colours as well. During the festival, men and women follow the colour code as per Hindu rituals and wear particular colours on each day or night while performing Garba. The colours include red, green, yellow, pink and more.

Generally, the outfit of men would be pyjamas, short kurta, and pagris on their head. The costumes of women would be choli, which comes in three pieces along with shawl, bottom, and a short top. Traditional ornaments like long necklace, chuda, earrings, nose-rings, and kada add some more attraction to their attire. Small mirrors (abhalas), glass and other shells are etched in their traditional costume.

Wearing traditional costumes, male and female dancers perform Garba as well as dandiya (with bamboo sticks). They dance in a circular motion with one moving clockwise while the other anti-clockwise. Garba is undoubtedly the most celebrated dance form among the Gujarati community, but it is also practiced by many others in the country.

Well, we have mentioned about the various dance forms for Navratri but what about songs? As Navratri 2018 approaches us, we list out some popular and traditional Garba songs that you should definitely try out at Navratri venues.

Tara Via Shyam





Kukda Tari Boli





Dholida Dhol Dheemo





Pankhida Tu Udi Jaje





Ramto Bhamto Jay





Ek Var Bolu





Avo To Ramvane





Odhani Odhu





Kesariyo Rang





Mahendi Te Vavi

