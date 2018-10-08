Navratri 2018: Top 6 places in Mumbai to enjoy dandiya/garba nights

navratri

So, which dance venue are you heading to this Navratri season?

Be ready to be enthralled by none other than Dandia Queen Falguni Pathak herself this navratri seaon

The 10-day-long Navratri 2018 festival begins on October 10 and the most awaited spectacle of this festival is the nine-day Dandiya Raas. This folk-dance form which has originated from Gujarat is popular in most Western India states, including Maharashtra. In Mumbai too, people in colourful attire gather at venues to groove to Garba and dandiya music during Navratri.



As most Mumbaikars will be gearing up for Navratri season and looking out for suitable venues to celebrate the festival, we list out the top places in Mumbai where you can dance the evening away.



A woman demonstrates Dandiya at the Festival of India in Ottawa, Ontario. Pic/Representational Picture

Navratri with Falguni Pathak 2018

Dandiya Queen Falguni Pathak is back in Mumbai for yet another Navratri festival and how can one even celebrate Navratri without the Queen herself? So, if you intend to enjoy the veteran singer's concert, visit the Late Shri Pramod Mahajan sports complex for this year's Navratri Utsav.

Address: Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex, Borivali West

Price: Rs 700 Onwards



Dome Dandiya Nites 2018

Be ready to witness some dazzling Dome Dandiya Nites this Navratri season by the band 'Ramzat Music' along with Dileish, Tejas Kaushal, Arohi and Ekta. Put on your best Garba attire and be ready to dance the nights away with Dome this Dandiya season. The Dome Raas Garba nites are the only indoor air-conditioned arenas in Mumbai where dandiya will take place!

Address: Multiple Venues

Price: Rs 350 Onwards

Jai Ho and Meeras Navratri With Preeti and Pinky

'Preety Pinky' is another name that is synonymous with Navratri. The inimitable, ethereal duo have performed live shows all over India and abroad holding the audiences spellbound with their magical captivating voices. The singer-duo are great crowd pullers during Navratri. They began 25 years back as child artists. Borivali is the hub of Gujaratis in Mumbai and it is needless to say that Navratri is celebrated here with great pomp.

Address: Kutchi Ground, Near Aura Hotel, Link Road, Borivali West

Price: Rs 300 Onwards

Radiance Dandiya 2018

The five-star hotel promises a five-star experience for the Garba and Dandiya enthusiasts. The event not only offers the traditional festival feel but also provides you with the luxury and comfort of a five-star hotel in Mumbai at affordable prices. Situated inside a centrally air-conditioned hall with exciting prizes waiting to be given away daily, this is our pick for dandiya this year in Mumbai! The celebration is incomplete without some great music. So, be ready to tap your feets to one of the most renowned orchestras in the industry of Dandiya as Manish Parekh’s Drumbeats will be performing live at Radiance Dandiya this year.

Address: Hotel Sahara Star, Near Domestic Airport, Airport Road, Vile Parle East

Price: Rs 800 Onwards

Rangilo Re

Garba and Dandia enthusiasts who are fans of the famous playback singer and performer Parthiv Gohil can head to the Rangilo Re Navratri event. For the nine days of the festival, RangiloRe will host Gohil and several traditional folk sing held at Nesco. With Gujarati speciality food stalls and cultural activities like puppetry and Bhavai folk dance to keep you entertained, this is definitely the place that you shouldn’t miss this Navratri season.

Address: Nesco complex, Western Express Highway, Goregaon East

Price: Rs 500 Onwards

Korakendra Navratri 2018

Navratri has been held here since 2001, and as the years have passed by, the Korakendra Navratri has emerged as a synonym for Navratri in Mumbai. If you are looking for a great Navratri 2018 experience then Korakendra is the place to be at! Every year this venue attracts more than 2 lakh people with up to 30,000 visiting every day. One can even expect some Bollywood celebrities to attend the event at Korakendra.

Adress: Korakendra Ground, RM Bhattad Road, Haridas Nagar, Borivali (West)

Price: Rs 450 Onwards

Start practicing with your tribe… and get ready to be for the Navratri Fever!!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates