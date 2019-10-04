Navratri 2019: 10 trendy looks that will help you make heads turn this festive season

Navratri is synonymous with ethnic wear and it gives us all an opportunity to bring out our fashion A-Game. It's the season for bright colours, chaniya cholis and heavy jewellery. Whether it is a Garba night or a dandiya night, be the centre of attention by replicating these amazing looks by fashion blogger and TikTok star Rajvee Gandhi.

1. You can steal all the attention by trying out this embroidered crop top with a bright coloured ghagra that's perfect for making a statement. Accessorize it with some oxidized jewellery and you are good to go.

2. If you want something edgy and want to move around freely, you can opt for this white embroidered top and pair it with blue ripped jeans. You can also accessorize it with a chunky necklace and you're set to slay it like a rockstar.

3. Opt for this Indo Western look where you can pair a black and white kurta with a dhoti. Channel your inner diva by accessorizing it with some oxidized jewellery.

4. Look like a real stunner by wearing this embroidered choli with a bright coloured dhoti. Pair it with a dupatta and some oxidized jewellery and you're ready to burn the dance floor.

5. Stand out from the crowd by wearing this kedia and pair it with a bottom hem embroidered salwar. This is a look that is perfect for people who want to break the monotony and wear something quirky this festive season.

6. Sizzle it up by pairing a white strapless crop top with an embroidered jacket and white ripped jeans. You can accessorize it with a belt and look like a real diva.

7. It's the season to go red and this outfit will help you do just that. Go for this red embroidered top and pair it with flared palazzo pants. You can also opt for some oxidized jewellery to accentuate the look.

8. Have a weakness for bright colours? Look no further than this yellow crop top with a contrasting full-length skirt. Pair it with some oxidized jewellery and It's sure to leave everyone breathless.

9. If you're in the mood to experiment, and want to wear something unique, opt for this boho jacket paired with a white dhoti. Trust us, you'll not regret it.

10. Sometimes, being simple is the best option. Opt for this black crop top paired with a heavy ghagra and an embroidered dupatta. It's sweet, it's traditional and it's the perfect Navratri outfit.

Are we ready to rock the floor with these outfits?

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates