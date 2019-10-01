Navratri 2019: Buy these yellow ethnic wear and follow the colour trend

Navratri, the festive season which is observed nine days, is here, and all you need is the perfect outfit for the colourful code followed by many. We bring the best yellow dresses you could opt during the next outing. Take a look!

Cotton Printed Kurta Pant Set:

This image is taken from Amazon and is for representational purpose only

Double your fashion flair as you wear this Beautiful Kurti and Palazzo set. Look classy and stylish in this piece and revel in the comfort of its Cotton fabric. This Kurti ensures breathability and super comfort. This attractive set will surely fetch you compliments for your rich sense of style. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 649 only. Shop here.

Rayon Printed Kurti With Palazzo:

Impress everyone with your traditional look by opting this pretty yellow Kurti. Featuring a striking design and pattern, it will surely put you in the limelight. Made of Rayon, this regular-fit Kurti also ensures utmost comfort. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 725 only. Shop here.

Crepe A-line Salwar Suit Set:

Janasya women's foil print cape sleeves a-line kurta with Yellow partially elasticated crepe narrow pant. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 720 only. Shop here.

Rayon Kurta With Pant:

Be the cynosure of all eyes by wearing narrow pant kurta set. Kurta set crafted from rayon fabric, it is light in weight and will be soft for your skin. This suit set has a soothing colour and will lend you a fresh look this season. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 892 only. Shop here.

