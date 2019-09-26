Navratri 2019: Call for dandiya sticks only from Amazon!

The only thing which excites us for Navratri is going to play Dandiya. With so many new songs in the market especially for the season, it is very difficult to resist! However, you don't want to miss out on playing Dandiya only because there were less number of sticks, right? Then call for your pair and some for your friends as well as Amazon is offering them at great discounts!

Raja Rani Couple Dandiya Sticks for Garba

The newest design in dandiyas which has come to the markets recently! If you have this dandiya, be sure that these will gather a lot of attention wherever you go! This one is made of wood and is of premium quality. Shop here.

Colourful Rajwadi Dandiya for Navratri Garba

These are made from imported strong hardwood. It is rounded at the ends so that one doesn't end up hurting themselves. It has a beautiful finish to it with high-gloss enamel. Shop here.

Puppets Wooden Dandiya

These puppet wooden dandiyas are enjoyed by children of all ages for terrific musical performance activities. They are not just handmade but also finished in hard, high-gloss enamel. Shop here.

Wooden Dandiya Sticks for Dance Garba Sticks for Navratri

It is 14.4 inches in size and is the sankheda dandiya. However, the colour may vary due to photographic lighting sources. Shop here.

Fancy Acrylic Plastic Nagmani JD Dandiya Sticks

These decorated dandiya sticks are rounded at the ends for safety and are perfect for teaching different rhythms. Plus they also have cute tassels hanging. Shop here.

