Navy drone crashes in Gujarat

A Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) of the Indian Navy, operating from Porbandar in Gujarat, crashed close to its air base today, an official said. The drone crashed around 10 am, soon after the take-off, a Defence spokesperson said.

"There has been no injury to anyone. Preliminary inputs indicate failure of the RPA engine," the spokesperson said in a statement.

