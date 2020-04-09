Navya, Abhishek pull Shweta's leg as she posts a throwback picture on Jaya Bachchan's birthday

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan are the masters of throwback pictures and moments. Their social media accounts are a treat for all the Bollywood buffs and especially people who are their fans and admirers. Today is Jaya Bachchan's birthday and everyone knew there would be a blast-from-the-past photo by at least one of them, and they stuck to their trend and tradition.

Daughter Shweta took to her Instagram account and shared a classic picture that's going to make their fans really happy. She wrote- "I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it (anywhere I go you go ...)-happy birthday Mama." (sic)

But what caught our attention was the way Navya Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan began pulling her leg. Navya commented on the post and wrote- "You are daydreaming here also." (sic), to which Bachchan wrote-"at least she's not on the phone." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Abhishek himself had a very adorable and affectionate post for his mom, did you read it? Have a look right here:

And last but not the least, hubby Amitabh Bachchan also thanked everyone who wished his wife on this special occasion, take a look:

T 3496 - To them that have wished Jaya on her birthday today, my gratitude and love .. thank you for remembering her .. it will be impossible to respond to each of you individually , hence this .. love ..

à¤§à¤¨à¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ à¤ÂÂà¤° à¤ÂÂà¤­à¤¾à¤°

she has been given your wishes and she sends her thanks pic.twitter.com/lil3bO8MXH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 9, 2020

Jaya Bachchan has been a part of the Hindi Cinema for over five decades and given some massive blockbusters and classic films. We would also like to wish her a very Happy Birthday!

