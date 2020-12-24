Navya Naveli Nanda and Khushi Kapoor make Instagram profiles public

Navya Naveli Nanda and Khushi Kapoor have made their Instagram profiles public. The two youngsters have shared several snapshots from the family album.

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, who graduated earlier this year, has shown no Bollywood aspirations. Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter has turned entrepreneur with a healthcare portal.

Navya's latest Instagram post is a cheery family post celebrating Christmas. It features Navya with grandma and grandpa Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, mum Shweta Bachchan Nanda, mamu Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, and some more family members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Boney Kapoor's daughter, Khushi, on the other hand, is studying filmmaking in New York. If the pictures she has been uploading are any indication, it looks like one more Kapoor is waiting to be launched in Bollywood. Khushi is said to be keen to follow in actor sister Janhvi's footsteps.

Check out this fun 'This or That' video Khushi Kapoor recently shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by á´Êá´sÊÉª á´á´á´á´á´Ê (@khushi05k)

A few months back, a fan club of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor shared a video on Instagram where Khushi could be seen at the New York Film Academy, talking about wanting to be an actor, about wanting to work with her family. Khushi says in the video, "Hi, I am Khushi Kapoor. My family is in the business but I have always just looked from afar. I would definitely love to work with my family at some point in the future. I would like to prove myself and prove my place before I jump into working with my family. There's really no other way to go about it than to immerse yourself into it."

Also read: Watch Video: Janhvi Kapoor Shows Off Her Dancing Skills; Sister Khushi's Reaction Is Priceless

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news