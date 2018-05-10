Navy's 'Outreach Programme' to travel from Mumbai to Leh and back

This unique 'Outreach Programme' is intended to provide an opportunity for interaction of yard personnel with Indian citizens and spread awareness about the pivotal role of the Indian Navy in safeguarding the nation's interests



Representational Image

An 'Outreach Programme' has been organized to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Western Naval Command by the Naval Dockyard.



This unique 'Outreach Programme' is intended to provide an opportunity for interaction of yard personnel with Indian citizens and spread awareness about the pivotal role of the Indian Navy in safeguarding the nation's interests.



The Outreach Programme is being conducted as a car rally from Mumbai to Leh via New Delhi and back in four legs with the participation of 120 personnel comprising Officers, sailors and civilian workers in a journey that will span over 31 days across nine states and a union territory.



In partnership with Indian Oil, Mahindra and Nayara Energy Ltd, the team, as part of the Outreach Programme, will create awareness amongst the rural and urban population to join the Indian Navy as both service personnel and skilled tradesman. They will ignite young minds with thought-provoking interactions and connect with school and college students especially girls.



The car rally was flagged off from the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on May 3. During the course of the rally, the team also interacted with students of Gitanjali Institute of Technical Studies and Swami Vivekanand Govt Model School at Udaipur. The team also interacted with the rural youth in presence of District Collector and local MLA at Badgaon village, Udaipur district.



The team interacted with the students of Mewar Institute of Technology en route to Jaipur. The rally has been well received at all the military stations en-route. After covering over 1500 kilometers, the rally arrived at New Delhi on Monday.



On Wednesday, the rally was flagged off from New Delhi from India Gate, and the team is now en route to Leh via Chandigarh, Manali, Palchan, Patsio, Karu, Pongong Tso and Tangtse braving arduous mountainous terrain as part of the Leg 2.



The rally would return from Leh through Spiti Valley near Indo-Tibet border, Shimla and reach Delhi on May 27. In the last leg, the rally will be routed from Agra, Mhow, Nashik and will culminate in Mumbai.

