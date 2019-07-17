Nawab Shah wanted to marry Pooja Batra after their first meeting

bollywood

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah secretly tied the knot and made it official through Instagram

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/nawwabshah

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah recently tied the knot in a hush-hush affair leaving the netizens startled. The actress confirmed her marriage with Shah through Instagram and thanked everyone for their wishes. Talking about the marriage, actor Nawab Shah spoke to Times of India and said that the moment he met Pooja Batra, he was sure of getting hitched to her.

"One has to be ready to experience something like this, and I guess, Pooja and I were in that space. It was as if we were destined to be together. We didn't want to think about it too much and delay it (marriage) any further. Both of us have gone through various phases in life and have matured over the years. When I reconnected with her, a relationship wasn't on my mind. However, at this stage in life, you feel the void of not having a companion. Pooja entered my life like sunshine and I was sure that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. In fact, I wanted to marry her right after our first meeting," said Nawab.

Talking further about why the marriage was a secret affair, Nawab Shah told the publication, "We hadn't planned anything. We were just ready to start a life together and grow together. There was no point in wasting any time and that's why it happened suddenly. In fact, I tell her that we have less time together as we took some time to get married. I am glad that everything fell in place."

Also, in an earlier interview, Pooja Batra revealed that Nawab Shah is very romantic. To which, he said that he fell in love with Batra for the person that she is. "Pooja is a lovely soul and a great person, and that’s important to me. Romance happens on its own and is an organic process. We are on the same wavelength and are alike. We had no doubts about the relationship or each other, which is rare in today's day and age. We connected so beautifully, that everything came together for us," concluded the Dilwale actor.

Nawab has acted in films like Don 2, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Musafir, Lakshya and Dilwale, whereas Pooja has a successful run in the nineties in Bollywood.

