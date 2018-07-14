Nawaz Sharif, daughter set to arrive in Lahore to face arrest

"The country is at a critical juncture right now," Sharif said. "I have done what I could. I am aware that I have been sentenced to 10 years... But I want the Pakistani nation to know that I am doing this for you."

Nawaz Sharif with daughter Maryam. Pic/AFP

Pakistan's embattled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam were set to arrive in Lahore to face arrest in a corruption case, amid high security and a massive crackdown on his party activists. The Pakistan Muslim League — Nawaz leader and his daughter stopped over in Abu Dhabi on their way to Pakistan from London.

They will be arrested on their arrival at Lahore airport from where they will be taken to Islamabad by helicopter so that they can be sent to Adiala jail for imprisonment. In a video message, tweeted by Maryam, the former premier urged his followers to stand with him and "change the fate of the country".

"The country is at a critical juncture right now," Sharif said. "I have done what I could. I am aware that I have been sentenced to 10 years... But I want the Pakistani nation to know that I am doing this for you."

The two PML-N leaders are returning to Pakistan to face a prison sentence handed out on July 6 by an accountability court in the Avenfield properties case, one of the three corruption cases against him following the Panama Papers scandal.

10

Jail term (in years) for Nawaz Sharif

Sharif's grandsons arrested in London

London: In more bad news for embattled Nawaz Sharif, British authorities have arrested two of Sharif's grandsons over a scuffle with anti-Sharif protesters. The verbal argument between the PML-N opponents and Junaid Safdar, son of Maryam Nawaz, alongside Hussain Nawaz's son Zakariya, quickly turned into a brawl moments before the police arrived to break up the fight.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever