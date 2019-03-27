Nawaz Sharif released from jail

international

Sharif's counsel filed a plea in the top court, stating that the high court's decision should be declared null and void. However, the Islamabad High Court rejected Sharif's petition seeking bail on medical grounds

Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad: Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was released from jail on Wednesday after Supreme Court granted him six weeks' bail to receive medical treatment without "leaving the country".

According to the Dawn, Nawaz Sharif, who was sentenced to seven years in prison by an accountability court in Al-Azizia reference case last year, left Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail around 12:30 pm.

The three-judge bench led by Pakistan's Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa announced the judgement in the former's prime minister's favour. While reading out the order, Khosa said that Nawaz Sharif will have to surrender himself to the jail authorities after termination of his bail period.

Hours before his release, Nawaz daughter, Maryam Nawaz tweeted, "Insha'Allah, MNS [Mian Nawaz Sharif] will be home soon. Want to take this opportunity to thank Allah and then every PMLN supporter. You guys were instrumental in keeping my spirits and hopes high. I have no words to express my gratitude. May Allah bless you all profusely. Ameen."

Earlier in March, Sharif had moved the Supreme Court against a decision by the Islamabad High Court, rejecting his bail application in connection with Al-Azizia reference case.

The High Court bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani ordered that the bail could not be given on medical grounds. After complaining about high fever, headache, and severe body pain, Sharif was shifted to Jinnah Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore last month.

On December 24 last year, Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison by an accountability court in Al-Azizia reference case and was fined USD 2.5 million.

