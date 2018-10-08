Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, journalist appear before court in treason case

international

Nawaz Sharif. File Photo

Former Pakistan Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, along with a journalist, appeared before the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday for a hearing on a petition seeking treason proceedings against them.

As the hearing commenced, the court, which had in the last hearing placed Dawn Assistant Editor Cyril Almeida's name on the Exit Control List and issued non-bailable warrants for his arrest for not attending court proceedings, ordered that the journalist's name be removed from the no-fly list and the warrants withdrawn, reports Dawn news. Sharif, Abbasi and Almeida's attendance in court was noted and all three respondents were ordered to submit written replies to the court.

Security has been ramped up around LHC premises, with a contingent of Rangers and police officials deployed outside the court, and greater vigilance at the entry and exit points of the court. Sharif, who was recently released from jail after receiving bail in the Avenfield properties case, did not attend the last hearing due to the demise of his wife, Kulsoom Nawaz.

A civil society member, Amina Malik, had filed the petition on the basis of an interview given by Sharif to Dawn on May 11. According to the petition, the former leader spoke about cross-border militancy and the need to end it. After the publication of the interview, the National Security Council held a meeting to deliberate on the matter.

Abbasi, who was prime minister at the time, called on Sharif to take him into confidence about the deliberations. According to the petitioner, Abbasi's action amounted to sedition as he had violated his oath of office. The hearing has been adjourned until October 22.

