Nawaz Sharif 'very serious' after cardiac complications

Lahore: Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's condition is "very serious" after heart complications and he should be shifted to hospital without any delay, his doctor said on Wednesday.

Sharif, 69, who is serving a seven-year imprisonment in a Lahore jail, was rushed to a hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail on Tuesday after he complained of heart related complications.

He was later discharged from hospital and taken back to jail following medical tests. Doctors of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology Lahore, where his medical tests were conducted, said Sharif's condition was "not very serious", but suggested "aggressive medication" and regular medical follow-ups to avoid cardiac complications.

However, Sharif's cardiologist Adnan Khan termed his condition as "very serious" and said he should be shifted to hospital without any delay. "Nawaz Sharif's treatment is not possible in jail because of his heart complications. He should be shifted to hospital forthwith so that he is properly taken care of," Khan said. Sharif's brother Shahbaz Sharif asked the government to provide best healthcare facilities to the three-time prime minister.

