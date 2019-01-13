Nawaz Sharif's health worsens, daughter says doctors denied access

international

Maryam Nawaz said that Sharif, who has been serving a seven-year jail term in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case, is suffering from a pain in his arm, "which is most likely to be angina"

Nawaz Sharif

The health of Pakistan's jailed former premier Nawaz Sharif has deteriorated, his daughter claimed on Friday, alleging that authorities are not letting his cardiologists examine him at the Lahore jail.

Maryam Nawaz said that Sharif, who has been serving a seven-year jail term in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case, is suffering from a pain in his arm, "which is most likely to be angina".

A jail spokesman, however, said jail doctors examined Sharif thoroughly and his health is fine. "Nawaz Sharif is in good health," he said. Taking to Twitter, Maryam complained that Sharif''s cardiologists "have been trying to get access to him all day but (the) permission (has) not (been) granted".

"He needs to be examined by the doctors who are privy to his complicated medical history," Maryam said. Sharif, 69, had undergone an open-heart surgery about three years ago in London. Maryam, who had visited her father in the jail on Thursday, said his father had a "complicate medical history" and he needed special health care.

PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif warned that if anything happened to his elder brother, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Punjab government will be responsible. He demanded that jail authorities immediately allow Sharif''s cardiologist to examine him and provide him the best health facilities."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever