Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Athiya Shetty's Motichoor Chaknachoor won't release on Friday

After rumours that Athiya Shetty hasn't been paid her full remuneration for Motichoor Chaknachoor; now it turns out that the film won't release on Friday. The film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya, is a rustic rom-com.

A source informs, "A civil court in Bihar has stayed the release of the upcoming film Motichoor Chaknachoor that was scheduled for November 15 as one local distributor has claimed the rights to the film with relevant documents to support the claim."

According to sources, Rajesh Bhatia has created a notorious image for himself as there have been multiple complaints against him. He has been in the limelight for alleged non- payment of dues to for various others associated with the film.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates