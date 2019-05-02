Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Doing pyaar mohabbat films only for box office

bollywood

Having wrapped up romantic thriller Raat Akeli Hai, poster boy of off-beat cinema Nawazuddin Siddiqui on how he is actively attempting mainstream fare

Motichoor Chaknachoor is one of his upcoming romance dramas

For an artiste who is widely celebrated for his gritty films, it is interesting to see Nawazuddin Siddiqui switching gears with his upcoming offerings. The actor has recently wrapped up Honey Trehan's Raat Akeli Hai, which marks his second love story after the Athiya Shetty-starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor. Next up is the romance drama, Bole Chudiyan, that features Mouni Roy and will be directed by brother Shamas Siddiqui.

"I have always been unpredictable when it comes to choosing scripts. After doing Thackeray and Manto [2018], I thought it would be interesting to give something new to the audience," says the actor, aware that the romance genre is far removed from the world of films that he has been a part of, so far. In an industry that thrives on love stories, Siddiqui acknowledges that his next few projects are a calculated move. "It's a conscious decision to take up these films and experiment as I don't want to be typecast. I am doing many pyaar-mohabbat and shaadi-byaah films for box-office. I don't have any qualms in admitting that I'm doing them for commercial reasons. Such films are the flavour of the season."

The actor says that the trick is to maintain a fine balance between masala movies and content-driven ones. "I am also working on No Man's Land and Dusty To Meet Rusty for my creative satisfaction. But my priority is to like my character irrespective of the genre the film belongs to." His movie commitments aside, Siddiqui is also set to return as Ganesh Gaitonde, the iconic crime overlord, in the second season of Sacred Games. "This season is going to be trippy," he says enthusiastically. Point out how the instalment comes with high expectations riding on it, and he says confidently, "Now that we have shot for it, I can tell you it will be bigger and better than the first one."

Also Read: Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play love birds in THIS film

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates